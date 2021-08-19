PARAGOULD — Jerry Don Buck, 78, of Paragould passed away at his home Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Jerry was born Nov. 28, 1942, to the late Leland Sr. and Alta Buck in Bucoda, Mo.
Jerry was a member of Pruett’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Paragould. He was the proud owner of Bucks Auto Care in Paragould for 30 years and the previous owner of Paragould Laundry and Dry Cleaners.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brothers, Gaylon Buck, Sonny Buck and Alvin Buck.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Buck; his sons, Jerry E. “Bub” Buck of Mountain Home and Brad (Crystal) Buck of Paragould; daughter, Sherry (Eddie) Brown of Paragould; brother, Jack Buck of Paragould; grandchildren, Jerrod (Audra) Brown, Jenna Brown, Brayden (Abbie) Buck, Gage Buck and Jordan Buck, all of Paragould; great-grandchildren, Lawson Brown and Catherine Claire Brown, both of Paragould; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and longtime friends, Carl Steyer and Joe and Sue Hayes.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. today, Aug. 20, at the First United Methodist Church in Paragould. Services will begin at 1 p.m. with Brother Jerry Pentecost officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service in Greene County Memorial Gardens.
Mitchell Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
