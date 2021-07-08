PARAGOULD — Jerry Lee Gibson, 81, of Paragould, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at his home.
He was born Nov. 21, 1939, in Cash to H.L. and Alta Collins Gibson.
Jerry worked for Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home for over 25 years until retirement. He also worked as an emergency medical technician.
He was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. Jerry was a member of the Arkansas Funeral Directors, a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner. He also served in the U.S. Army.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Noveline Gibson, two brothers, Tommy Gibson and Doyle Gibson, and three sisters, Rosa Gibson, Inez Griffin and Pat Guisinger.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Jerry include his loving wife of 58 years, Betty Kirksey Gibson; a son, Mark Gibson (Cheri); three grandchildren, Dylan Gibson (Brieanna), Lonnie Cole (Kara) and Tanya Cole; seven great-grandchildren, Hadlee Gibson, Collier Gibson, Khy Cole, Finn Cole, Jett Cole, Haven Marrow and Paxton Williams; a brother, Larry Gibson (Lora); and two sisters, Brenda Lane (Dalton) and Karen Knight (Larry).
Chapel services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro with Wynndel King officiating. Burial will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Donnie Griggs, Chris Lane, Reid Lane, Dylan Gibson, Lonnie Cole and Tanya Cole.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 this evening at the funeral home.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
