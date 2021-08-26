BLYTHEVILLE — Jerry “Bo” Hollingsworth, 87, of Blytheville passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Ridgecrest Health Center in Jonesboro.
He was born in Yarbro and was the son of the late William Albert and Ila Hollingsworth of Blytheville.
After graduating from Blytheville High School, Bo served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War.
Upon returning home, Bo served as a lieutenant with the Arkansas State Highway Police until his retirement.
Bo was a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a 32nd degree Mason and past president of the Blytheville Jaycees.
He was a dedicated fan of all Blytheville Chickasaws sports, loved American Legion Baseball, and was a diehard St. Louis Cardinals fan.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Blytheville for many years where he attended Harry Churchwell’s and Bill Sullivan’s Sunday school class. Later he was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Bo was preceded in death by his brothers, William Albert Jr., Herbert Lloyd, Thomas Calvin and John “Tip” Hollingsworth.
He is survived by his nieces, Cathy Harrell and husband Dr. Harry, of Jonesboro, Patricia Ankrum and husband Bob of Royse City, Texas, and Jill Reynolds and husband Bob of Roland; nephews, Albert Hollingsworth and wife Shelly of Colleyville, Texas, and John Hollingsworth of Pottsville, Texas; and many great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. today, Aug. 27, in the Cobb Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Mike Silvey officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will include Albert Hollingsworth, John Hollingsworth, Paul Harrell, Calvin Reynolds, Andrew Reynolds and Bob Reynolds.
Honorary pallbearers will include Dr. Harry Harrell, Bob Ankrum, Jim Dixon, Sonny Stires, John and Angie Nelson, Larry and June Wright, Gaylon and Charray Rogers and Johnny and Laura Sue McKenney.
The family requests any memorials be made to Fairview Baptist Church, 1100 N. Franklin St. or First Baptist Church, 715 W. Walnut St., Blytheville 72315.
The family would like to thank Dierksen Hospice and the staff at Ridgecrest for their excellent care. Online condolences: www.cobbfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.