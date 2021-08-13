JONESBORO — Jerry Stanley Waddill, 85, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital.
He was born April 2, 1936, in the small farming community of Grubbs. The day he was born, God definitely broke the mold and all that have met him know this to be true.
He was born the third son of Herman and Vern Waddill and the youngest brother of Albert and Gene. He soon learned to hunt, fish and explore the land with his brothers. This was an interest that he would continue to enjoy all of his life.
Jerry loved to tell stories of his childhood. You never knew if some were tall tales or not but all of them were animated and entertaining. He often got tickled telling these stories because he loved to get a reaction out of his family and friends.
He graduated at age 17 from Cash High School class of 1953. A school newspaper printed the following: “Jerry is liked by everyone in school and you will always know when he is present by his continual talking. He is a valuable forward on the basketball team and plays second base and shortstop on the baseball team.”
Another article printed that he was president of the student council and the class salutatorian.
After school, he went up north for a short time for factory work. He then moved back to the Cash area to pursue a college education.
He always liked to joke that he went to college for a day. He wasn’t sure that college was the right path to take. His textbooks were stolen from him and that sealed his decision to get back to the farm.
In reality, he might have lasted a week at Arkansas State University.
He began his farming career with a 9-foot pick sack picking cotton for others. Soon after, he began share-crop farming with his daddy. His first crop on his own he only made $1,000.
That fall he met his bride of 63 years, Dorothy. She was taking up money for the local high school play when they first spoke.
She has said that he was just as lively and energetic then as he continued to be throughout his life. The next fall they married and continued to live in Cash.
Their first year married a flood destroyed his crops. He made $300 on the remaining crop but he owed that to the gin.
In the late winter of 1958, they welcomed their firstborn son, Chad. That was a good year for them because not only did they welcome a son but he had an outstanding crop.
After that harvest, all three moved to Egypt. He continued to farm and Dorothy stayed home with Chad.
In 1960, the family welcomed the baby of the family, Brent. Their family was complete. Life was not easy but it was good.
Jerry was offered the opportunity to farm the Freeze farm in 1963. The family moved for the last time to just East of Cash. He farmed the remainder of his career on this land. This was the best of days. His boys were able to grow up together on this land.
They each later married and continued to live/work on the farm. All three grandchildren, Chasity, Selena and Nathan, lived right by him and Dorothy.
Unfortunately, good days don’t always last. He lost his youngest son, Brent, in 1989. This was a hard time for him and the whole family.
Jerry made sure that his grandkids had many memories on that farm. He made them rafts of old combine tubes with brooms as paddles. He even floated with them out in that farm pond.
He once cushioned his camper shell with an egg crate mattress and loaded the kids in the back. He drove the backroads swerving all over the road to let the kids bounce around in the back of the truck bed.
Some of their first hunting/fishing experiences were with their Pepaw as he shared his love for the outdoors. A few times he even let them swim in the Cache River but of course, he would tell them not to let Nana know about this.
Jerry retired from farming after 52 years at the age of 70. He and Dorothy moved to Jonesboro.
In retirement, he turned his focus even more to hunting and fishing. He could work for weeks/months preparing for deer season.
Crappie and bream were his choices for fishing. His last time to fish was just a week or so before his death. He also enjoyed bird hunting and squirrel hunting.
He was always looking for the next big buck, best place to fish and the “perfek” hunting dog. He was able to accomplish all except that elusive hunting dog.
Jerry loved to eat good food. A funny story about the first time he met his daughter-in-law involved him eating nine pork chops at one meal. He loved for her to tell that story.
He also loved to cook for friends and family. Often in the past few years, he would fry up a mess of his fish or make squirrel dumplins to share with everyone.
On Aug. 4, 2021, Jerry made the decision to give himself to Christ. He was baptized at Lawson Road Church of Christ. He was so proud of this decision and called to tell loved ones of his obedience to the gospel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Vern, his brother, Albert, and his youngest son, Brent.
He leaves behind his wife, Dorothy; son, Chad, and daughter-in-law, Vicki; grandchildren, Chasity (Brandon), Selena (Chase) and Nathan (Jenna); great-grandchildren, Baylor, Olivia, Sylar and Brentley; and brother, Gene.
A private family viewing at Roller-Farmers Union and private graveside service at Oaklawn Cemetery will be held Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
