LITTLE ROCK — Jill Scobey Hartsfield died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in St. Louis.
She was born Nov. 21, 1974, in Paragould.
Jill graduated from Rector High School in 1993, the University of Arkansas with a bachelor of arts in 1997 and Maryville University with a master’s in business administration in 2021.
She was employed by Edward Jones.
Jill was a member of Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock.
Jill is survived by her three children, Grace Anne Hartsfield of Fayetteville, Collier Scobey Hartsfield of New York City and Parker Christopher Hartsfield of Little Rock; her loving parents, Kelly and Rheba Scobey of Rector; her brother, Kirk Scobey and wife Carletta of Corning; nephew, Will Scobey, and niece, Ella Scobey, both of Corning; and great-niece Paisley Garver.
She is also survived by her aunt, Mary Ann Kingston of Paragould; her uncle, Dewayne Gray and wife Brenda of Scott City, Mo.; and the father of her children, Chris Hartsfield; along with a host of other special relatives and numerous friends.
Visitation and memorial services were Sunday at the Rector First United Methodist Church with Pastor Jacob Lynn officiating.
The family wishes that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Rector First United Methodist Church.
Online registry: www.irbyfuneralhome.com
