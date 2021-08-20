BLYTHEVILLE — Lt. Col. Jim Hysinger, 95, of Blytheville, passed from this life Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born to the late H.A. and Freddie Mae Hysinger on Feb. 20, 1926, in Margaret, Texas.
He graduated college from the University of Omaha with his military science degree.
Jim retired from the United States Army as a lieutenant colonel serving in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.
Jim was awarded many honors during his military career including the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
After his military career was complete, Jim farmed for several years in Texas.
Jim then started his next career in real estate, selling farms and ranches in Texas and New Mexico. He was a people person who enjoyed a good meal, traveling and going on cruises.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Hysinger, and brother, Joe Hysinger.
Jim is survived by his wife, Carol Caldwell Hysinger of Blytheville; sons, Larry Hysinger of Houston, Paul Hysinger (Ana) of Grand Prairie, Texas, and Stephen Hysinger (Rebecca) of Wimberly, Texas; stepdaughter, Cindy Henderson (Gary) of Maricopa, Ariz.; brother, Jack Hysinger (Janice) of Cisco, Texas; sister, Helen Roper of Bowie, Texas; grandchildren, Brian Hysinger of Austin and Stacy Lynn Lee (Josh) of Abilene; stepgrandchildren, Brittany Henderson and Michael Henderson, both of Maricopa; and a step-great-granddaughter, Ava Lee.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery with military honors provided by the U.S. Army.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
