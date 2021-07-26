JONESBORO — Jimmy Smith, 71, of Jonesboro passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 23, 1949, to Calvin and Lois Simmons Smith.
Jimmy was a member of the U.S. Navy and was retired from waste management. After his retirement, Jim devoted his time to his family and his three passions – making music, hunting and fishing. His was a life well-lived.
He was preceded in death by his parents and the mother of his children, Deloris Diane Rutledge Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Debbie Smith; sons, Greg Smith (Hope), Marty Smith and Cary Smith; grandchildren, Dylan Smith and Dawson Smith; brother, Calvin Lee Smith; and sisters, Thelma Erlene Wise and Alice Marie Rains.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Thursday in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with Tim Smith, Kenny Rains, Marty Smith, Cary Smith Greg Smith and Maurice Torres serving as pallbearers.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave., in Jonesboro.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com
