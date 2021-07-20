JONESBORO — Joan Brooks, 75, of Jonesboro died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
She was born in Jonesboro to James and Myrtie Crase on March 26, 1946. She was of the Baptist belief and was a member of Sedgwick Baptist Church.
Joan loved spending time with her family, especially, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son, David Keith Bass, and a granddaughter, Amanda Grace Bass.
Survivors include her son, Chris Bass and his wife Julie of Paragould; daughter, Annette Hall and husband Kevin of Jonesboro; grandchildren, Brittany, Kelsey, Zach and Laura; and great-grandchildren, Jakob and Hadley.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Old Military Cemetery near Sedgwick with Charlie Brown officiating and Emerson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
