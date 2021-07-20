JONESBORO — Mrs. Phyllis Joan Garrison Smith of Jonesboro, formerly of Swifton, departed this life on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the age of 78.
She was born March 13, 1943, in Newport, the daughter of Richard Gerald and Dovie Irene Bishop Garrison. Miss Phyllis Joan Garrison married Mr. William Bernard Smith and together they raised their family in Swifton and enjoyed 56 years of marriage.
Mrs. Smith was a graduate of Swifton High School and a longtime member of the Swifton Assembly of God.
Later in life, when she and Mr. Smith moved to Jonesboro, they became members of Friendship Assembly of God.
Mrs. Smith was a homemaker, who took care of her family with great love. She enjoyed working in her flowerbeds and cooking, especially for her children and grandchildren.
Mrs. Smith was a loving person, with a kind heart and a gentle spirit.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William Bernard Smith, and her parents.
Mrs. Smith is survived by two sons, Anthony Smith and wife Elaine of Cash and Randy Smith and wife, Sheryl of Jonesboro; one daughter, Phyllis Janette Ponder and husband Dick Hisler of Newport; three grandchildren, Katrina Ponder of Newport, Montanna Smith of Jonesboro and Riley Smith of Jonesboro; three sisters, Elaine Callahan and husband Bob of Swifton, Diane Mock and husband David of Mountain Home and Lisa Tubbs and husband Tommy of Swifton; many nieces and nephews and a lifetime of friends.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. today at Swifton Assembly of God with Brother Carl Neal and Brother Kendall Felton officiating. Interment will follow at Stranger’s Home Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Robby Callahan, Perry Callahan, Dustin Church, Travis Church, Robert Slagley and Lane Smith.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
Online registry: www.jacksonsfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.