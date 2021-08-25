PARAGOULD — Jocelyn Abigail “Baby J” Jones, 6, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
She was born Oct. 30, 2014, to Thomas Jones and Brittany Whitehead.
Baby J loved everyone. She was always so happy and her mom and sister were her best friends. She was a daredevil who enjoyed flipping and bouncing.
She was a music lover and a very strong fighter. Baby J brought such joy to her family and was the sweetest, most loving baby on Earth.
She was preceded in death by her great-great-grandpa, Ed Walls, her papaw, Dave Rousseau, uncle, Jimmy Whitehead, and aunt, Alicia Carr.
Survivors include her father, Thomas Jones; mother, Brittany Whitehead; grandparents, Beverly Whitehead, John Carr, and Steven and Mary Jane Whitehead; great-grandparents, Linda Rousseau and Jim and Becky Whitehead; sisters, Kaylee Jones, Amaya Jones and Raelynn Jones; and aunts and uncles, Ashlyn West, Cody Carr (Hannah), Jarred Bomar and Leslee Bomar.
The funeral service will begin at noon Friday at Phillips Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. Friday until service time.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneral.org
