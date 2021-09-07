CORNING — Aubrey E. “John” Mansker Jr., 81, of Corning passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Mansker was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Pocahontas. He was an agricultural pilot and farmer. He enjoyed working, hunting, fishing, woodworking, entertaining friends and spending time with his family.
He was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his wife, Jessalee Mansker of the home; children, Mike (Kim) Mansker of Corning, Shelly (Rick) Johnson of Neelyville, Mo., Shane Mansker of Dexter, Mo., and Samantha (Bryan) Barker of St. Charles, Mo.; sister, Sue Brown of Corning; grandchildren, Jeffrey Mansker, Jessica Arnhart, Coty Pickrell, Walker Ray, Cayden Mansker, Chaney Mansker, Austin Barker and Kyle Barker; eight great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Sr. and Doris Peace Mansker; son, Aubrey Gene Mansker; and sister, Ramona Mansker.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m with Jerry Sollis officiating. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery at Pollard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis 38105.
Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com
