MANSFIELD, La. — John Taylor Ward, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, departed this life July 13, 2021, at the age of 85. He was born in Dyersburg, Tenn., on July 15, 1935.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Betty Gean Beck Ward, his parents, Ilas Taylor and Rubye H. Ward, and brothers, Gene Ward and James Ward.
He is survived by his children, Regina and husband Mike Adkins of Blanchard, La., Ronnie and wife Melissa Ward of Mansfield, La., Connie Ward of Longview, Texas, and Johnna and husband Steve Cosentino of Tyler, Texas; 13 grandchildren, John Ward Strong, James Strong, Phillip Adkins, Derrick Adkins and wife Randi, Colton Ward and wife Bree, Connor Ward, Addison Ward, Zoey Ward, Megan McDonald, D.J. Smelley and wife Kyra, Taylor Smelley and wife Crystal, Madeline Moellering and husband Joey and Matthew Cosentino; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Ross and Jerry Ward; three sisters, Faye Stinnett, Areva Chesser and Sally Brinkley; and his friend and mentor, Ted Hofius and wife Glenda.
He was a longtime member of Mansfield Church of Christ. He served in the United States Air Force as an aviation mechanic and shared many stories of his time in Greenland, Newfoundland and the Azore Islands.
He worked many years for Quality Appliance in Shreveport, La., and later opened his own businesses, Lake Road Appliance and the Lady Leisure Laundromat. He also read meters for the Desoto Parish Water System.
According to everyone who knew him, he could fix anything and he never met a stranger. His love of God, family and Warchestinley camp will continue to live on with all of his family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to Mansfield Church of Christ, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Disabled American Veterans.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Herndon Cemetery in Jonesboro.
