HOT SPRINGS — Johnny M. Ball was born in Sallisaw, Okla., he departed from this earth on Aug. 21, 2021, at the age of 72 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Little Rock.
He was a 1967 graduate of Trumann High School and a graduate of John Brown University.
Johnny worked as a real estate broker for over 40 years with Cooper Land Developers.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Beatrice Hester, sister, Janice Honeycutt, and maternal grandparents, Jessie and Mary Perry.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy Ball, and grandson, Mark Perry, both of Hot Springs; three brothers and a sister, Butch (Janis) Strange of Henderson, David (Jean) Craig of Brookland, Michael (Debbie) Craig of Jonesboro and Kathy (Bob) Jackson, also of Jonesboro.
Johnny was gifted at telling jokes and playing pranks. He loved to be the life of the party and to make you laugh. He enjoyed life.
His hobbies included golf, snow skiing and hunting and fishing. He lived life from top to bottom and had no regrets.
He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Heber Springs.
Those wishing to leave a lasting memorial are asked to consider donations to his church or Arkansas Hospice at CHI St. Vincent’s Hospital in Little Rock.
Burial and memorial services will be private.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Services of Arkansas 501-313-5431.
