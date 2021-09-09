JONESBORO — Johnny Sherman Hazelwood, 50, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born Nov. 23, 1970, in Jonesboro to the late Clarence and Joyce McCormick Hazelwood.
Johnny was a mechanic and loved to restoring cars. He enjoyed singing, karaoke and driving fast.
He is survived by his wife, Della Hazelwood; their children, Page Hunter, Crystal Hazelwood, Matthew Hazelwood, Jeremy Ballew, Heather Hazelwood, Tommy Hazelwood, Bobby Hazelwood, Stacia Hazelwood and Amber Lopez; siblings, Daisy Martin (Noble), Tommy Hazelwood (Teresa), Lonnie Hazelwood, Jimmy Hazelwood (Pam), Jerry Hazelwood, Ann Sammons (Jerry) and Juanita Craig (Tracy); 11 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Brenda Hazelwood, and a brother, Billy Hazelwood.
A celebration of his life will be 2 p.m. today, Sept. 10, at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Pine Log Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. today until time of service at the funeral home.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Matthew Hazelwood, Jeremy Ballew, Dustin Hazelwood, Anthony McMillan, Brandon Lock and Jeff Nix, and as honorary pallbearers, Larry Lock and Steven Lock.
Online registry: greggfh.com
