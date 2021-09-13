HARRISBURG — Johnny Ray House of Harrisburg departed this life Sunday morning, Sept. 12, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro, at the age of 83.
He was born June 11, 1938, in Marked Tree, the son of the late Ocie L. House and Floy Dailey House.
Following high school, Johnny joined the U.S. Air Force and served 20 years.
He married Alpha Mae Goad on Sept. 6, 1957, and they enjoyed 63 years together before her death in 2020.
Johnny was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 14 and was a Mason.
After service, he worked for RazorRock Materials for 14 years and for Halsted’s in Wynne for five years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering with automobiles.
In 2017, he was inducted into the Veteran’s Hall of Fame for Valor during Vietnam. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Alpha, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Judy Wade, two granddaughters, Diane Wade and April House, and two brothers, Bobby House and Jerry House.
He is survived by three sons, Johnny House Jr. (Jamie) of Imboden, Chris House (Fonda) of Harrisburg and Johnathan House (Becky) of Jonesboro; two daughters, Sandy House and Karen Witt (Ronnie), both of Harrisburg; four sisters, Barbara Williamson of Whitehall, Brenda Horton (Steve) of Lake Wales, Fla., Patsy Holmes (Neal) of Brooksville, Fla., and Diane Ellis (Joe) of Lake Wales; one brother, Tommy House (Barbara) of Harrisburg; 18 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Gregg-Weston Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisburg. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Arkansas State Veteran’s Cemetery at Birdeye.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Gregg-Weston Funeral Home of Harrisburg is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences: www.greggwestonfh.com
