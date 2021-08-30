PARAGOULD — Johnny H. Lawrence, 72, of Paragould passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.
He was born April 1, 1949.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe Lawrence and Ruby Johnston; and sisters, Minnie Clark, Opal Odem and Nettie Foley.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Dewane and Melissa Lawrence of Paragould; daughters and son-in-law, Patty Henderson of Trumann and Paula and Nathan Norris of Harrisburg; brother, Tommy Lawrence; grandchildren, Shania, Emily, Caitlyn, Serena, Jaxon, Katie, Dillon, Logan, Breanna and Felicia; and great-grandchildren, Gunner, Lula and Ridley.
A graveside service under the direction of Phillips Funeral Home will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday in Pine Log Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneral.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.