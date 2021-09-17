FORREST CITY — Joseph A. Elphingstone, 79, of Forrest City, died on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Forrest City Medical Center.
Mr. Elphingstone was born Oct. 31, 1941, in La Grange. He was the son of Edwin Aubrey Elphingstone and Mary Madge Howe Elphingstone.
Mr. Elphingstone had worked at Douglas & Lomason for 42 years and was a cattleman and longtime member of Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church.
He was also GMPC’s Sunday school superintendent, session member and soup kitchen volunteer. He remained active on the SFC Fair Board, Rural Water Board and the Eastern Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association.
Mr. Elphingstone married Berta Ann Danehower in 1964.
She survives him along with four daughters, Ann Holliday and husband Wayne of Bentonville, Amy Torchinsky and husband Paul of Bella Vista, Allison Elphingstone of Southaven, Miss., and Audrey Elphingstone of Jonesboro; a sister, Nancy Elphingstone of Jonesboro; and three brothers, Paul and Gene both of Jonesboro and Jerry of Little Rock.
Four grandchildren also survive him, Daniel and Joshua Torchinsky and Allisa and Amanda Holliday.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Scott and Donald, and sisters Madge “Sister” Elphingstone and Jane McClendon.
He loved his family.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday in Forrest Park Cemetery.
The family requests memorials be made to Graham Memorial Presbyterian Church, 402 E. Dillard Ave., Forrest City 72335, or to La Grange Cemetery, P.O. Box 70, La Grange 72352.
Online registry: www.stevensfuneralhome.net
