SHAWNEE, Okla. — Robert Joshua “Josh” Petty, 44, of Shawnee, Okla., passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, in the presence of his loving family.
Josh grew up in Paragould before joining the ranks of the United States Marine Corps. He was a proud member of the Corps and lived by its principles of discipline and duty in every facet of his life.
Josh spent his adult life as a successful store manager for Tracker Boats/Bass Pro Shops in Springfield, Mo., Independence Mo., Broken Arrow, Okla., and Baton Rouge, La.
In recent years, Josh worked in departmental and store manager roles for Lowe’s Home Stores in both Shawnee and Edmund, Okla.
Josh leaves behind a second family of associates who he knew deeply and spoke of with respect and admiration at every opportunity.
More than any accomplishment or accolade, Josh’s enduring legacy will live on through the individuals who were his co-workers, friends and above all, his family.
Josh led by example and never failed to be the hardest worker, the fiercest friend or the most devoted family member.
Those that met Josh could not help but be impacted by the way he poured everything he had into his work or lifting up those that had the honor to call him friend, boss, brother, son or dad.
The crowning jewels of Josh’s life were his two daughters, Madison Petty, 24, and Mackenzi Petty, 17. The love and pride he held for his daughters cannot be measured.
Of equal importance was Josh’s relationship with his long-time love, Tara Millay. For years they have shared a deep companionship and lived a beautiful life for themselves and Tara’s two sons, Lucas and Mason.
Josh is survived by his daughters, Madison Petty and Mackenzi Petty; his father, Bob (Anne) Petty; his stepfather, Steve Gramling; his sisters, Regina Smith, Amie (Greg) Griffin, Jennifer (Michael) Barrow, Adrienne Hodge and Stephanie (Michael) Sellers; his brothers, Bo (Missy) Harvey, John Harvey and Alex (Christy) Gramling; and 19 nieces and nephews.
Josh was preceded in death by his mother, Amanda Gramling.
Visitation will be held between 6 and 8 this evening at Heath Funeral Home in Paragould. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Heath Funeral Home with the Revs. Nathan Gramling and Marion Gramling officiating. Burial will follow in Union Grove Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions can be made in Josh’s honor to the Shawnee Family YMCA, Shawnee, Okla.
Online condolences: www.heathfuneralhome.com
