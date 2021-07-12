CHEROKEE VILLAGE — Joyce Barnett, 88, of Cherokee Village passed away Thursday, July 8.
She was born Jan. 2, 1933, in Trumann to John Gilbert and Arvoreen Roberts McCord. Joyce had worked for many years in human resources at Riceland Foods.
She was a member of Apple Hill Church of Christ, enjoyed reading her Bible, loved her grandkids and was an excellent cook.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth Wayne Barnett, her parents, sisters, Melba Johnson, Cora Loveless and Annette Owens, and grandson, Spencer Gilbert.
Survivors include her sons, John Barnett (Sharlene), Dennis Barnett (Brandyi) and David Schreier (Tammy), daughter, Ashley Rickman (Justin), 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and sister, Cheri Smith.
Services will be announced later by Tri-County Funeral Home of Highland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.