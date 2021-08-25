PARAGOULD — Joyce Floyd, 78, of Paragould, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
She was born Nov. 5, 1942, in Paragould to Orval and Louise Wilcox.
Joyce loved spending time with her husband, Randal, at the river. She enjoyed yard work and karaoke. Joyce loved her family and looked forward to spending time with them.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Randal Floyd, brother, Bill Wilcox, and grandson, Randy Floyd.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Misty Floyd; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Jeff Davis; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Iva Wilcox, Jack and Sandy Wilcox, and Cary and Sonya Wilcox; grandchildren, Sierrah, Desiree, Bobby (Maegan) and Taylor (Megan); and great-grandchildren, Landen, Ryan, Lucky, Isabel, Henry, Clara and June.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences: www.phillipsfuneral.org
