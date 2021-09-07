JONESBORO — Joyce Moore Thompson, 84, of Jonesboro passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Craighead Nursing Center.
She was born June 20, 1937, in Cave Springs to Ervin and Mildred Fair Moore.
She was a homemaker and ran Male Box Men’s Clothing in Salem. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She loved flower gardening, cooking, wine tasting, travel and helping others.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Bill L. Thompson; and a sister, JoAnn Dodge.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Joyce include her son, Cary (Stacy) Thompson; a daughter, Joy Lynn Thompson; two grandchildren, Becky L. Wilson and Jared L. Thompson; two great-grandchildren, Lyla Wilson and Thomas Wilson; and two nieces, Cindy Dodge Hargett and Karen Dodge Griesbaum.
No services are scheduled.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests lasting memorials be made to the UAMS Cancer Institute or to Arkansas Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are by Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
