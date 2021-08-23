JONESBORO — Joyce Damon Townsend of Jonesboro departed this earth for her eternal home on Aug. 16, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 92.
Joyce was born Jan. 8, 1929. in Blytheville, the eldest of three sisters to Eula Childress and Emil Mallinckrodt Damon.
Joyce married Edward Downs Townsend on Feb. 12, 1950, and they had four children, Mark, Matthew, Scott and Robin.
Upon graduating high school in Blytheville, she attended universities in Conway, Cape Girardeau, Mo., Memphis, Tenn., Mississippi County Community College in Blytheville and Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
She received degrees in medical technology, elementary special education, and did graduate work in rehabilitation counseling. She worked as director of the laboratory and X-ray department at the Chickasawba Hospital in Blytheville, at the time of its opening.
She also worked as a special education teacher in Jonesboro and Blytheville, and in later years, with her late husband, owned and operated the Tropical Corner Pet Store in Jonesboro for 20 years.
She enjoyed serving as a volunteer with many organizations including the St. Bernards Auxiliary, the NEA Baptist Auxiliary, the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society, the American Red Cross, Court Appointed Special Advocates, the museum and garden club among others.
She was a retired proctor and life member of Mensa International, serving as the Arkansas representative, a member of Craighead County Master Gardeners and a life member of the Craighead County Historical Society.
She was a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church and the Jonesboro Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
In addition to her husband, Edward Townsend, Joyce was preceded in death by her son, Mark Townsend, and her parents, Emil and Eula Damon.
Joyce is survived by her children, sons, Matthew (Marilyn) Townsend of Jonesboro and Scott (Marie) Townsend of Manila, and her daughter, Robin (Jerry) Gasaway of Jonesboro.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tara Townsend Thomason, Aaron (Amanda) Townsend and Abby (Blake) Powell all of Jonesboro, Scott (Tiffany) Townsend Jr. of Manila, Tonya (Trey) Poteat of Maumelle and Jessica (Brandon) Cain of Jonesboro, and was loved dearly by 15 great-grandchildren.
Including survivors are her sisters, Nancy Litten of Shalimar, Fla., and Emily Davis of Memphis, and her nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are her goddaughter, Alia Hogan of Memphis, Karin and Jerry Brewer of Ocala, Fla., and special family friends.
There are no formal services at the request of our beloved.
