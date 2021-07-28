JONESBORO — Judie Andrea Parrish Ford, 70, of Jonesboro, passed away at St. Bernards Medical Center on Sunday, July 25, 2021.
She was born Feb. 18, 1951, in Rector to Leverl and Billie Faye Parish.
Judie had a passion for life and family; she was the cornerstone that held the family together. From birthdays to holidays, she would pull everyone together to celebrate.
When her grandchildren were smaller she would hide eggs throughout the back field. Her grandchildren loved hunting them because each egg contained a number that went with a prize.
She made sure each child went home with many prizes from the day of egg hunting.
Christmas brought her such joy, she loved decorating the tree and putting lights on the house. She would fill everyone’s stockings with all kinds of goodies.
Judie never met a stranger, she was friends with everyone. Judie loved children and enjoyed babysitting throughout her life. Each one she cared for became family.
Cooking was second nature to her, feeding people was what she wanted to do, you could stop by anytime and she would stop what she was doing to fix you something to eat.
Judie got her vegetables from her garden; she could grow anything. Her garden was so large she took fresh vegetables to all her family and friends.
Judie loved being in nature as well, spending time in her yard and sitting on the porch. She enjoyed potting her flowers during each season, mums being one of her favorites.
She loved watching the hummingbirds and deer from the porch, many times she would video them and send them to her family.
Survivors include her husband, Merl Ford of Jonesboro; one son, Shannon Hawkins Sr. (Sherry) of Wilson; one daughter, LeAndrea Bradley (Byron) of Jonesboro; two brothers, Barry Parish (Linda) of Imboden and Tony Parish (Susie) of Jonesboro; four grandchildren, Haylie Soles (Roger) and Shannon Hawkins Jr. (Jessica), all of Paragould, Paige King (Joshua) of Alma and CJ Bradley (Ana-Liese Torres); one great-granddaughter, Bekket Soles of Brookland; three great-grandsons, Bennett Bradley of Jonesboro, Jackson Hawkins of Paragould and Allen King of Alma; and three great-grandchildren expected later this year.
She was very loved by all her nieces, great-nieces, great-great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends that she loved like family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leverl and Billie Parish, two sisters, Charlotte Parish and Linda Vaughn, and her nephew, Jonathan Owens.
A service will be held at the residence in a few weeks.
