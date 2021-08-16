CASH — Mrs. Julia Keedy, 99, of Cash passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her son’s home.
She was born Oct. 8, 1921, in Tuckerman to Jess and Deasy Berry Barker. Mrs. Keedy was a member of the Cash Baptist Church and a homemaker who toiled in the fields picking cotton.
She enjoyed quilting and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 67 years, Mack Ross Keedy, daughter, Joyce Dulaney, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, three brothers and six sisters.
Left to cherish the wonderful memories of Julia are her son, Mack Keedy (Alma); daughters, Frances Morris (Wayne Mercer), Marie Rogers (Johnny), Bettie Priddy Heflin (Bill) and Taresa Blalock (Larry); nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday in Cash Cemetery with Terry Simmons officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 this evening, Aug. 17, at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.
In lieu of flowers, lasting memorials may be made to Cash Baptist Church.
