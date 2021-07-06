TRUMANN — Junior Buddy Spence, 81, of Trumann departed this life Monday, July 5, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Hospice House in Jonesboro.
He was born in Trumann and lived most of his life in Trumann. He was a veteran of the Arkansas National Guard, a retired employee of the Trumann School District and of the Christian faith.
Junior enjoyed fishing, hunting, trapping, bird watching and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Spence, one son, Kevin Spence, one sister, Mary Edgars, one brother, Dale Spence, and his parents, Add Bertig and Mamie Spence.
He is survived by two daughters, Pam Miller and Cindy Mattix, both of Trumann; three sons, Phillip Spence of Selmer, Tenn., and Ricky Reed and Scotty Spence, both of Trumann; four sisters, Joanne Mullins of Jonesboro and Alice McPherson, Clytee Willis, Mavis Campbell, all of Trumann; one brother, Billy Spence of Jonesboro; 20 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Baptist Church in Trumann. A celebration of life will follow at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Ricky Dobbins officiating. Burial will be private.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering is optional and social distancing will be observed.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.