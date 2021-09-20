LAKE CITY — Justin Lynn Manis Jr., 17, of Lake City passed away Sept. 17, 2021.
He was born Feb. 24, 2004, in Paragould to Justin and Brandy Manis.
He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed playing video games, listening to music, hanging out with his friends and driving.
He loved his dog, Leo, and his favorite saying was “I got you.”
Survivors include his parents, Justin and Brandy of the home; three brothers, Bryan Manis, Christopher Manis and Lucas Manis, all of the home; his girlfriend, Estela Turner of Jonesboro; one grandfather, Jamie Healy of Mayflower; one great-grandfather, Arthur Broadmoor of St. Louis; two uncles, James Healy (Destini) of Cabot and Curtis Manis of Lake City; three aunts, Paula Baker (Scotty), Devon Sawyer (William) and Angela Hall, all of Lake City; one great-uncle, Eddie Sowell (Anita) of Greenwood; one great-aunt, Julie Smithson of Decatur, Ala.; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by two grandmothers, Anita Healy and Ollie Church; great-grandparents, Juanita Sowell and Edward Sowell; and one grandfather, Gaylon Manis.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday at the First Baptist Church in Lake City with the Rev. Rick Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Lake City Cemetery under the direction of Faith Funeral Service.
Pallbearers will be Josiah Duke, Austin Presley, Austin Kee, Jeremey Hill, Hayden Brightwell, Eli “EJ” Langston, Trae Barnes, Avery Brannan, Gavin Anderson and Tommy Cooper.
Honorary pallbearers will include Morgan Manis and the Riverside class of 2022.
The family will receive visitors from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Online registry: www.faithfuneralservice.net
