HARRISBURG — Karen Witt, 64, of Harrisburg departed this life Thursday, Sept. 9 in Jonesboro.
She was born April 25, 1957, in Memphis, the daughter of Edward and Kathryn Smith Maddox.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Kathryn Maddox, and husband, Bill Witt.
Survivors include her son, Eric Deckelman of Harrisburg; daughters, Heather Harris of Cherry Valley, Beth Herum of Bono and Cassie Witt of Harrisburg; brothers and sisters, Mike, Don, Wayne and Charles, Kay and Bobbie Smith, all of Memphis, and Janet Eckhardt of Munford; seven grandchildren, Baylee, Braxton, Olivia, Allison, Michael, Addisyn, Rhett and Witt Herum, expected in November, and great-grandchild, Londyn.
Visitation was Sunday and services Monday at Jackson’s Funeral Home. Interment was in Harrisburg Memorial Park.
Arrangements were by Jackson’s Funeral Home.
