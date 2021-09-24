PARAGOULD — Kathleen “Kat” S. Moore, 90, of Paragould passed away Sept. 15, 2021, at her residence in the Greenhouse Cottages of Belle Meade in Paragould.
Born April 11, 1931, in Black Rock; the daughter of the late, Euna Smith Osborn, Kat was a retired United States Postal Service Postmaster for 40 years working out of Black Rock and Bono.
She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Jonesboro and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Kat loved animals and had a favorite cat named B.K.
She was preceded in death by her mother and a brother, Carl Smith.
Survivors include her son, Morris (Marsha) Moore of Walnut Ridge; her daughter, Trish (James) Aikman of Paragould; three grandchildren, Ben (Sara) Moore of Lenoir, N.C., Sarah Ballentine of Paragould and John (Annette) Aikman of Conway; six great-grandchildren, Hailey, Ethan and Sidney Moore, Ella Ballentine and Lexi and Matthew Aikman; one great-great-grandson, Graycen Wilkerson; and many other relatives and friends.
Interment was in Powhatan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Mrs. Kat to the Hoxie First Baptist Food Pantry or the Powhatan Cemetery Fund.
