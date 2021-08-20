JONESBORO — Kathy Leonle Harrison Green, 66, of Jonesboro passed away Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
She was born Jan. 11, 1955, in Wynne to the late Leon “Rip” Sr. and Josephine Harrison. Kathy was a member of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
She worked many years at Southwestern Bell, owned Ann’s Restaurant, sold real estate and insurance, worked at Dana Corp., and retired in 2012 from Farmers Insurance.
After retirement, Kathy loved hanging out with her Southwest Drive McDonald’s family. She also enjoyed traveling, cruises and going to the beach.
Kathy was always happy and pleasant to be around. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
In addition to her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by her sisters, Frankie King and Brenda Mingus.
Survivors include her daughter, Whitney (Damon) Kennon, son, Kevin (Kelly) Green, two brothers, John (Lenetta) Harrison and Leon “Rip” Jr. (Darlene) Harrison, and grandchildren, Rivers Kennon, Kenzie Green and Arlie Kennon, all of Jonesboro.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with Brother Wendal King officiating.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org/donate, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, lebonheur.org/donate, the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House, 1148 E. Matthews Ave., Jonesboro 72401, or John 3:16 Ministries, 75 Holmes Road, Charlotte 72522.
Online registry: www. emersonfuneralhome.com
