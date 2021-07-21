GREERS FERRY — Kathy Mae “Mammie” Nichols, 64, of Greers Ferry, formerly of Trumann, departed this life Monday, July 19, 2021, at the family residence.
She was born in Trumann and had lived in Greers Ferry for 22 years. Kathy was a housewife and of the Baptist faith.
She volunteered at the Trumann Food Bank for several years helping feed many people in the Trumann area.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Bernice Moss Winkles.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Nichols of the home; four sons, David (Autumn) Hicks, Barry (Danni) Hicks and Zachary (Leslie) McCamey, all of Trumann, and Steven (Geneva) Nichols of Pleasant Plains; two daughters, Tammy Nichols (Mike Everett) of Mountain View and Angie (Shane) Frazier of Batesville; three brothers, Junior Collins of Heber Springs, Charles Ward of Jonesboro and Robert Lee Finley of Trumann; one sister, Brenda Clark of Jonesboro; 18 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Anthony Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Willis Cemetery near Harrisburg.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Martin, Taylor Morgan, Ronnie Samuel, Aslan Chiaromonte, Justin Kelly, and Grant Burrow.
Honorary pallbearers will be John Chiaromonte, Tim Ritter and Steven Nichols.
Memorials can be sent to Willis Cemetery, in care of Southern Bancorp, P.O. Box 48, Trumann 72472.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering is optional and social distancing will be observed.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
