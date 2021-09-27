JONESBORO — Kathy Jo Williams, 68, of Jonesboro, died Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the Springs of Jonesboro.
She was born in Manila to John “J.W.” and Mary Hawkins on Jan. 14, 1953. She had lived in Jonesboro since 1979, moving here from Houston, Texas.
Kathy was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Jonesboro where she helped with the children’s ministry. She worked in the banking industry for over 35 years.
She was preceded in death by her father, J.W. Hawkins, brother, Johnny Hawkins, and sisters, Sandra Hall and April Hawkins.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Ron Williams, and daughter, Heather Williams, both of the home; mother, Louise Hawkins of Manila; brother, Tony Hawkins and wife Sheila of Manila; and sister, Crystal Hawkins of Jonesboro.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Emerson Memorial Chapel with Heath Hawkins and Andy Neal officiating and Emerson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial will be private. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.
For lasting memorials, please consider Temple Baptist Church, 2834 Race St., Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www. emersonfuneralhome.com
