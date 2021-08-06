JONESBORO — Kathyleen Gibson Palmer, 86, of Jonesboro passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021.
She was born Nov. 16, 1934, in Rector to George and Maureen Ring.
She worked for Frolic Footwear until retirement. She was a member of Nettleton Baptist Church.
Kathyleen was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Oliver Doyle Gibson; her second husband of 40 years, Stanley Palmer; a daughter, Susan Coleman; a great-granddaughter, Addy Gibson; a sister, Betty McHatton; and four brothers, Jerry, Mike, Verbal and Bill Ring.
Survivors include her son, Rick (Tammy) Gibson; two grandchildren, Candice (Evan) James and Chastity (Kenny) Kelley; great-grandchildren, Kaben Gibson, Brayson Gibson, Gracey James, Ella James, Sophie Kelley and Jase Kelley; a brother, George Ring; and two sisters, Glenda McDaniel and Debbie Ring.
Graveside services will be 3 p.m. Sunday in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery with Larry Gibson officiating.
Pallbearers will be Evan James, Kenny Kelley, Tim Gibson, Kaben Gibson, Brayson Gibson, Gracey James, Ella James, Sophie Kelley and Jase Kelley.
Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. preceding the service at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave, in Jonesboro.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests lasting memorials be made in Kathyleen’s honor to the Valley View Backpack Program, 2115 Valley View Drive, Jonesboro 72404.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
