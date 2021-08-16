JONESBORO — Keegan Neldon of Jonesboro departed this life Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the age of 24.
He was born May 5, 1997, in Jonesboro. Keegan was an active member of the United States Army.
He had an amazing sense of humor and loved telling jokes and making people laugh, even when he was so very sick. Keegan was a people person, who never met a stranger.
He was selfless, putting everyone else’s needs above his own.
Keegan loved music, and was a talented musician, playing several instruments.
He is survived by his wife, Kassidy Machelle Turner of the home; his mother, Chelsye (Pyburn) Garrett of Ashland City, Tenn.; one brother, Brandon Neldon of Jonesboro; paternal grandfather who raised him, Don Neldon and wife Mirinda of Jonesboro; paternal grandmother, Diana Neldon of Jonesboro; his uncles, Josh Neldon and wife Paige of Jonesboro, Ben Neldon and wife Racheal Perry of Brookland, John Neldon and wife DeAnna of Liberty, Mo., Rick Meador and wife Trena and Reggie Meador and wife Cindy, all of Jonesboro; many cousins and a lifetime of friends.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home Chapel with interment in White Lake Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home beginning at 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to service.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Don Neldon, Josh Neldon, Ben Neldon, John Neldon, Rick Meador and Reggie Meador.
Honorary pallbearers are Braden Carter-Zenn, Greg Pierre-Lewis, Danni Stryker, Aiden Neldon and John Christopher Neldon.
Arrangements are by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
Online registry: www.jacksonsfh.com
