JONESBORO — Keith Eugene Wood, 47, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 5, 1974, in Houston, Texas. Keith was of the Baptist faith and loved clocks.
He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Wood, and two sisters, Katherine Roberts and Paige Lawrence, all of Jonesboro; nieces and nephews, Zachary Lawrence, Cage Miller, Kelsi Miller, Jacob Lawrence, Gaven Roberts, Curtis Roberts, Kyle Lawrence, Daniel Lawrence and Harly Lawrence; and several aunts, uncles and other family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Amick, and his grandparents.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at Gregg-Weston Funeral Home in Harrisburg. A celebration of his life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Weiner.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are his nephews.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.