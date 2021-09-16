LAKE CITY — Kelly Britton, 76, of Lake City passed from this life Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 12, 1945, in Tulot to the late John Britton and Loreda Ford.
Kelly had lived in Lake City for more than 50 years and was a member of Refuge Baptist Church in Lake City.
He enjoyed collecting old radios, guitars, antique cars and woodworking. He retired as an assembly worker at Hytrol.
In addition to his parents, Kelly was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Catlett.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Charlene Britton of the home; son, Stacy (Sheila) Britton of Walnut Ridge; daughter, Tracy (Bennie) Butler of Lake City; sisters, Barbara Junior of Caraway, Paulette Tacker of Harrisburg and Tammy Wicker of Russelville; grandchildren, Amanda (Jacob) Mathis of Jonesboro, Aaron (Shelby) Britton of Lynn, Taylor (Nicholas) Emery of Caraway, and Jonathan Bowman (Alexis Gilley), Eric Butler, and Paige Sheddy (Joe Conway), all of Lake City; and great-grandchildren, Ellie Mathis, Stella Britton, Titus Britton, Tenley Emery, Joscelynn Gilley, Bryson Butler and Joe Conway Jr.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Emerson Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Lake City Cemetery with Jeff Junior officiating.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
