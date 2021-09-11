Kelly Stephens

MAUMELLE — Kelly Jo Stephens of Maumelle died in her home Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021.
Kelly was born Oct. 22, 1985, in Jonesboro to the Rev. Leonard and Rhonda Higgins.
She was preceded in her death by a sister, Maggie Joelle Higgins, paternal grandfather, Jimmie Higgins and maternal grandmother, Jeanetta (Frederick) Blackman.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Christopher Stephens; four children, Cecilia and Gabriella Higgins of Benton and Olivia and Skylen Stephens of the home.
Also surviving are one sister, Katie (Brian) Fowler of Benton and her grandparents, Maxine Higgins of North Little Rock and Carl Blackman of Searcy.
Plans are still being shaped at this time, but there will be a memorial service with a date and time to be determined.
Online condolences: www.heathfuneralhome.com
