JONESBORO — Kevin Fields, 52, of Jonesboro passed away Monday, July 5, 2021, at his home. He was born May 11, 1969, in Jonesboro to George and Carolyn Clark Fields.
Kevin liked to fix things and to hunt and fish.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Brian Fields, and two brothers.
Those left behind to cherish the wonderful memories of Kevin include his wife of 16 years, Rebecca Flannigan Fields, a son, Dustin (Amy Powell) Medlin, a daughter, Ciara (Levi) Funk, and three grandchildren.
A memorial service will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home, 1900 W. Washington Ave. in Jonesboro.
Online registry: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/jonesboro
