TRUMANN — Kim Ranae Muse (Nana), 63, of Trumann departed from this life Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro.
She was born in Springdale and had lived most of her life in Trumann.
Kim was an administrative assistant for the Poinsett County Jail and former court clerk, and of the Baptist faith.
Nana loved to attend local ballgames to cheer on her grandkids and the Wildcats. She loved to host swim parties for her family and friends at the “Muse pond.”
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Rita Holmes Johnson.
She is survived by her husband, Gaylon Muse of the home; two daughters, Kristin (Tim) Austin and Autumn (Wes) Muse Osment of Trumann; one son, Mickey (Keechia) Muse of Trumann; one sister, Kay (Richard) Bowman of Springdale; one brother, Mitchell (Kelly) Johnson of Springdale; and five grandchildren, Emilee Bibb, MaKenna Austin, Andrew Osment, Dalaney Osment and Lucas Muse.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Thompson Funeral Home in Trumann. A celebration of life will follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. John Maley officiating.
Burial will be in Springdale.
In compliance with COVID-19 guidelines, a mask or other facial covering will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Memorials may be made to the THS After Prom Celebration at Southern Bancorp in Trumann.
Online registry: www.thompsonfuneralhome.net
