PARAGOULD — Kimmy Don Rogers, 63, of Paragould, passed from this earthly life Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.
He was born Aug. 22, 1958, to Albert and Elsie Rogers. He worked at Dr. Pepper Bottling Co. and Martin Sprocket and Gear while spending many years volunteering at both the Oak Grove Fire Department and the Greene County Rescue Squad.
He started and continued his own lawn care and small engine repair business while fulfilling his dream of being a firefighter with the Paragould Fire Department.
He retired as the A-shift captain from the fire department on June 30, 2021, after 27.5 years of service. As many can attest, his life of service extended beyond his job.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, his slingshot, camping, bluegrass music, golfing and most of all spending time with his family.
He was a faithful member of Village Creek Church of Christ in Paragould.
He married Rose Marie Johnson on Oct. 7, 1977, and was blessed with two children, Brady Rogers and April Rogers Newman.
Preceding him in death were his parents, sister, Shelia Faye Rogers, and grandparents, Charles and Nora Aden and Louie and Dellia Rogers.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rose Rogers and his children, Brady and Hannah Rogers of Paragould and April and Fred Newman of Huntingdon, Tenn., as well as his brother, Tim Rogers of Newport; along with a host of other special relatives and numerous friends.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. today, Sept. 8, at Village Creek Church of Christ with Minister Sean Sullivan officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery with Mitchell Funeral Home of Paragould entrusted with services.
Visitation was Tuesday at the church.
Because of a rise in COVID-19 cases, the family requests face masks be worn at all times while inside the building and social distancing be practiced when able.
