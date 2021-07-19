CLEARWATER, Fla. — Lacy Edward Griffith, 89, of Clearwater, Fla., formerly of Northeast Arkansas, passed from this life Thursday, July 15, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Lacy was of the Christian belief and was a dedicated family man. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service for 30 years.
Most of all, Lacy enjoyed retirement by visiting his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Lacy was preceded in death by his wife, Marchetta Griffith, son, Mark Griffith, and all of his siblings, Joyce Geller, Floyd Griffith, Tressie Compton, Velcie Bell, Bessie Davis and Ruby Davis.
Lacy is survived by his children, Steve Griffith, Miriam Sardone Griffith and Jeff Griffith, seven grandchildren and five nieces.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Oaklawn Cemetery with Brother Nevin Gnagey officiating.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.