JONESBORO — LaDonna Kay Ferguson, 72, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.
She was born Nov. 24, 1948, in Jonesboro to the late Elmer and Maudena Sandifer Ferguson. LaDonna was a 1966 graduate of Nettleton High School.
She went on to study and graduate from Williams Baptist College and Arkansas State University. She had worked as a secretary at Colson in Jonesboro and was a member of Strawfloor Baptist Church.
She is survived by her friends and caregivers, Jerry and Shirley Lee; a brother, Roger Ferguson (Mary); niece, Laurin Mosty; nephew, Justin Ferguson; a great-nephew and two great-nieces; and her church family.
A celebration of her life will be 11 a.m. today at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home with the Revs. Don Miller and Harold Russell officiating. Interment will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Lasting memorials may be sent to her church, Strawfloor Baptist Church, 1102 Strawfloor Drive, Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.