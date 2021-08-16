JONESBORO — LaDonna Sue Nance, 77, of Jonesboro, passed from this life Thursday evening at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Born in Craighead County, Sue lived much of her life in Jonesboro. She was a 1962 graduate of Jonesboro High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Arkansas State University.
Sue taught school in Little Rock, Joiner and West Memphis before moving back to Jonesboro where she finished her 25-plus-year career teaching at Hillcrest and West Elementary School.
Sue was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Jonesboro Retired Teachers Association.
She enjoyed cross-stitching, supporting her daughter’s dancing and cheerleading activities, hosting family gatherings in her home and celebrating all of the holidays.
But the biggest enjoyment of her life was encouraging and attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. Sue had a deep fondness through the years for her dogs.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Robert E. Jr. and Frankie McCracken Darr, and her husband, Bill Nance.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Heath Kelly of Jonesboro; two grandchildren, Cole Kelly and Darcy Kelly of Jonesboro; her Yorkie, “Jazzy May,” and several other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. today, Aug. 17, in Emerson Memorial Chapel with Jason Lincoln officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Log Cemetery near Brookland.
Visitation will precede the funeral service from 10 a.m. until service time.
For lasting memorials, the family asks that consideration be given to First United Methodist Church Youth Group, 801 S. Main St., Jonesboro 72401, or the NEA Humane Society, 6111 E. Highland Drive, Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
