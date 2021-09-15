PARAGOULD — Thomas Larry Cole, 73, a lifelong resident of Paragould, went on to be with his Lord and Savior, on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.
Larry longed to go to Jesus for a long while. His faith was what mattered more than any other thing in his life. He taught his children all about Jesus and what waits for His believers.
Larry went to sleep talking to the Lord, finally saying “Take me home, Jesus” with his beloved wife by his side witnessing the supernatural transition.
Born March 9, 1948, the first son of Thomas Ernest and Alma Lou “Thomas” Cole, Larry graduated from Oak Grove High School in 1966 and joined the U.S. Army along with his buddy, Barry Grimes.
They went to basic training at Fort Polk, La.
In January 1967, Larry went to serve in South Vietnam for his country that he loved so dearly. While in Vietnam he served in Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery Regiment, 9th Infantry Division.
He was exposed to Agent Orange causing him to become a disabled veteran. Larry described his life at 18 years old by saying “Senior prom, then Vietnam.”
Larry was the owner and operator of Cole’s Electrical Inc. for 37 years. His ability in his field of work was described as “expertise.”
He valued his work ethic and passed that down to all his children. He was a minister, licensed in the Full Gospel Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, David Michael Cole, two sisters, Carol Cole Hollis and Beverly Cole Mullins, and two nephews, Timothy Mullins and Kevin Hollis.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Brenda Diane Mitchell Cole, of the home; sons, Thomas Michael Cole (Angela), Andrew Brian Cole (Angie), Michael Wayne Tucker (Miranda) and Mitchell Drake Cole (Ashley), all of Paragould; daughters, Amy Cole Wynn (Robert) of Paragould, Martha Mireles (Steve) of Paragould and Micah Johnson (Donald) of Lawton, Okla.; grandchildren, Thomas Aaron Cole (Reeca), Shawn Cole, Caleb Cole, Christopher Wynn (Morgan), Jennifer Birmingham (Zach), Heather Wynn, Thomas Andrew Cole, Sydney Cole, Meagan Cole, Abby Cole, Ben Hicks, Zachary Edge, Tiera Butler (Steve), Michael Mireles (Sierra), Kim Rogers (Tristan) Laura Ambrocio (Bobby), Kaden McCord Payton, his precious baby girl, Morgan Ana Mireles, Clinton Cole Tucker, Carson Wayne Tucker, a grandson he helped raise, Chandler Drake Cole, Kylar Foster, Keaton Lyerly, Grace Cole and Jeffrey Thomas Cole; a host of great-grandchildren, Aubry, Charlie, Carter, Thomas Ezekiel, Abram Reece, Kinley, Presley, Alea, Zachary “Z.J.,” Zechariah, Ezra, Maelynd, Mateo, Saylyn, Mariah and Gianna; niece, Tausha Mullins McAlpine; many nieces and nephews on the Mitchell side; brothers and sisters that Larry called his own, Ron and Larue Mitchell, Phil and Debra Mitchell, Steve and Shirley Mitchell, Judy and Larry Everett and Joan Huffine; sister-in-law, Janie Cole McMurtry (Jim); brother-in-law, Jerry Mullins of Mississippi; special buddy and best friend, Donald Taylor (Taylor Made) of Jonesboro; a very special “sister,” Judy Everett with whom he held a very important bond and often said “Judy is my sister”; and many friends too numerous to name.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 this evening, Sept. 16, at Heath Funeral Home.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Phillip Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in Linwood Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Children’s Home Inc. of Paragould or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences: www.heathfuneralhome.com
