MONETTE — Larry Macon Cothren, 82, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Larry was born Feb. 8, 1939, in Paragould and had made Monette his home for the last 55 years.
He began his career with Safeway Stores, before working at Exxon, Blankenship Hardware, Monette Feed & Hardware, Farmer’s Market and as a rural carrier associate for the United States Postal Service until he retired.
He was an avid sports fan and loved the St. Louis Cardinals. He was also the biggest fan to all his girls’ endeavors and even coached their softball teams.
Larry was so proud of all his grandchildren and supported and attended all their activities and events when able.
Larry was of the Methodist belief.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Macon and Hazel Gregory Cothren, and a brother, Bob Cothren.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Franchal Hubble Cothren; three daughters, Darla Harrell (Glenn/Bear) of Monette, Kandy Rush of Jonesboro and Tracy Gathright (Billy) of Monette; grandchildren, Emily Harrell, Cody Harrell, Gavin Gathright, Rush Gathright and Kell Gathright; two brothers, Greg Cothren (Janette) of Mandeville, La., and Bill Cothren (Laurin) of San Antonio, Texas; a sister, Lurabeth Cothren of Tracy, Calif.; an uncle, Dillman Cothren of Paragould; and a host of family and friends.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. today in Monette Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Everett Isom officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Gregg Funeral Home.
Lasting memorials may be sent to Warrens Chapel United Methodist Church, 696 Arkansas 168, Paragould 72450 or a charity of your choice.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
