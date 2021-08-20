CARAWAY — Laura Marie Haddock, 41, of Caraway, formerly of Manila, passed from this life Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis.
Born in Jonesboro, she was the daughter of the late Otis and Florabell Harwood Gifford and had been a Caraway resident since 2018.
Laura was a 1998 graduate of Manila High School and had attended Mississippi County Community College and Arkansas State University-Newport and received a degree in nursing in 2015.
Laura was the co-owner and chief nursing officer of Angels Personal Care in Gosnell and was employed by Great River Medical Center in Blytheville.
She was a former employee of Arkansas Continued Care Hospital in Jonesboro and Elite Senior Care of Manila.
Laura enjoyed fishing, shopping and spending time with family and friends, but what she was most passionate about was caring for and helping others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Emily Hartgraves, and an uncle, Robert Harwood, Sr.
Survivors include her husband, Brock Haddock of the home; a son, Henry Hill IV and his wife Ashley of Caraway; a daughter, Greenly Hill of Conway; a stepdaughter, Lilleigh Haddock of Jonesboro; a special niece that she helped raise, Marcy McGraw of Conway; three brothers, Henry Shaw and his wife Barbara of Muldrow, Okla., Wayne Shaw of Blytheville and David Gifford and his wife Tatina of Advance, Mo.; three sisters, Mary Woods and her husband Joshua of Hot Springs, Flora Webb and her husband Jeremy of Paragould, Sara Rodriguez and her husband Frank of Hot Springs.
She also leaves a granddaughter on the way, Henley Hill.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Manila. Burial will follow in Manila Cemetery.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Chris Ervin, Dylan Henard, Daniel Parish, Dakota Smith, Little Wayne Shaw and Blake Burns.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Cox, James Morris, James Canada, Jake Rowell, Jimmy Howard, Chad Lovell, the emergency room family from Great River Medical Center and the Angel Personal Care family.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. Tuesday until service time.
Online registry: www.howardfuneralservice.com
