PARAGOULD — Laura Dawn Guinn Kingston, 55, of Paragould passed from this earth Wednesday, July 7, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.
Laura was born in St. Louis on Dec. 9, 1965, to Ann Marie and Frank Guinn.
Laura and Ron Kingston were married on Feb. 20, 1988, and lived a happy full life together. They had celebrated their 33rd anniversary this past year.
Laura has two daughters, Anna Kingston Rook, married to Michael Rook, and Guinn Kingston and her fiancé Markus Zielsdorf.
Laura is also survived by a precious granddaughter, Olivia Kingston Rook, who calls her LaLa.
Laura has one brother, Drew Guinn and his wife Kara, along with a large family and a host of close friends that she’s had since childhood.
Laura graduated from Arkansas State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marketing in 1987. She then completed her master’s degree in business administration and worked managing her family’s business, Ima’s Fashions, in Newport and Jonesboro.
The most important part of Laura’s life was family. She was a devoted mother and wife. Laura loved traveling, scrapbooking and the “River House,” her favorite place on earth.
The visitation and funeral will be held today at Heath Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noon to 3 p.m. with the funeral directly following the visitation. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.
To make a lasting memorial, please consider the Susan G. Komen Foundation at komen.org.
Online condolences: www.heathfuneralhome.com
