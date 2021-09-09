PARAGOULD — Lavada Partlow, 94, of Paragould, passed from this walk of life Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.
Lavada was born May 28, 1927, to the late Carl and Rosa Ellen Neal Davis in Piggott.
Lavada worked as a waitress until her retirement and attended Brown’s Chapel Baptist Church. She loved getting her hair and nails done and was always good at shopping.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Rosa Davis; her husband, L.R. Cline Jr.; her recent husband, J.K. Buster Partlow; her son, Dennis Davis; five brothers; and two sisters.
Left to cherish her memory are her stepson, Mike (Brock) Cline; daughter, Carlene (John) Avery; grandchildren, Harper Cline, Patrick Avery and Tracey Murphy; great-grandchildren, Rushaye (Matthew) Halford and Cole Johnson; four great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a host of special friends.
A memorial service for Lavada will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Mitchell Funeral Home Temporary Chapel, 2300 N. 12th Ave., with Royce Boling officiating. Visitation will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m.
Services will be followed by a private burial.
