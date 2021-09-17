JONESBORO — Lavina Fletcher Pendergraff, 92, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at The Springs of Jonesboro.
She was born April 15, 1929, in Monette to the late Leslie and Lila Johnson Fletcher. She retired after 30 years with General Electric.
Mrs. Pendergraff enjoyed flea markets, collecting things and flowers. She was a member of the Bay United Methodist Church.
She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by a daughter, Rita Bruner of Jonesboro; granddaughters, Jill Hawkins, Jinger Murphy (Brad), Jana Cook (Jason) and Jera Fleeman (Scotty), all of Jonesboro; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Lee Fletcher, Troy Fletcher and Roy Fletcher.
A memorial visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday at Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.
Online registry: www.greggfh.com
