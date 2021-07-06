JONESBORO — Lawrence Nevin Gnagey, 91, of Jonesboro passed away Friday, July 2, 2021.
Known to his friends and family as Larry and to his school students as Mr. G., he was born in Chadwick, Ill., in 1930 to Lelo and Virginia Gnagey.
The son of a school superintendent, Larry and his family landed in the small community of Mahomet, Ill., where he met (and was smitten by) and married his wife of nearly 71 years, Regina.
Larry’s life is best defined by his love for family and people, especially children. He also had a great love for music.
From an early age, he taught himself to play various musical instruments, excelling as a tuba and piano player. He graduated from the University of Illinois, where he marched in the band and was a tuba player in the Fifth Army Band, stationed in Highland Park, Ill.
After the service, he made a couple of teaching stops before taking the music job in Mahomet, where he would spend his entire career, first as a band and choral director, and then as an elementary school principal.
Larry influenced thousands of kids over the years with a philosophy that there is no such thing as a bad kid. His kindness and goodness were evident, as he not only taught and directed but encouraged and included.
Perhaps his greatest legacy is storytelling. From books and stories about his grandchildren to stories written for a local museum to lunchtime storytelling at school, Mr. G and Big Dog, Baby, Frog and Bunny lit up the eyes and imaginations of countless readers and listeners.
There was always a point to the story and usually, it was about being kind and treating others just as you would like to be treated.
Larry was a loyal friend, a man of integrity, a great husband, father and gramps.
He loved Jesus and he was looking forward to the day when his faith would become sight. It did, on July 2.
Larry’s daughter, Julie, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Regina, son and daughter-in-law, Nevin Gnagey and his wife Cheryl, grandchildren, Andrew (Catherine) Gnagey, Emily (Billy) Miller and Sarah (Jimmy) Alfons.
He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Jeremiah and Corban Alfons, Juliana Miller and Matthew Lawrence Gnagey.
Big Dog, Baby, Frog and Bunny will live on.
Per the wishes of Larry and Regina, no services are planned for Mr. Gnagey. But, feel free to say a prayer, have a happy thought about his life and smile.
Memorials can be sent to Middletown Prairie Elementary School, 1301 S. Bulldog Drive, Mahomet 61853, or the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House, 1148 E. Matthews Ave., Jonesboro 72401.
Online registry: www.emersonfuneralhome.com
