PARAGOULD — Lawrence Austin Reddick, 80, of Paragould passed from this walk of life on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Arkansas Methodist Medical Center.
He was born Dec. 18, 1940, to the late Theodore Roosevelt and Artie (Smith) Reddick in Mounds.
Lawrence was baptized in Jesus’ name in 2001 and attended Greater Vision Church in Paragould.
Lawrence served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
He was a hard-working farmer and factory worker at LA Darling Co. for 44 years.
Lawrence was truly a jack-of-all-trades, fixing anything he could, and was always piddling in the backyard.
He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and running to yard sales and watching boxing on TV. Most of all, Lawrence was a sweet, honest and loving man, who never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Dallas Reddick, Harold Reddick, Lonnie Lamb and Marion Reddick, and sister, Alice Turpin.
Left to cherish his wonderful memory are his wife, Nina Marie Reddick; daughters, Sonya (Carl) Reddick Nelson of Paragould, Marilyn (Steve) Emmons of Mountain Home and Debbie Bales of Paragould; brother, Junior Lamb of California; sister, Mattie (Otto) Morton; grandchildren, Andrea (Jason) Hooks of Salem, Hannah Emmons of Jonesboro, Joshua Nelson, Hailey Nelson and Eric Canady; great-grandchildren, Jacob Hooks and Connor Hooks; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive guests for visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Greater Vision Church, 529 E. Court St. in Paragould.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the church with Pastor Richard Ethridge officiating. Burial will follow in Greene County Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jason Hooks, Michael Turpin, David “Scott” Turpin, Vernon DuBar, Justin Ethridge and Marvin Gant.
Mitchell Funeral Home of Paragould is honored to serve the family.
